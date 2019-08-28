White Rock RCMP seek info on assault that may be linked to Surrey homicide

White Rock RCMP are releasing new images in the hopes of finding more information on an assault that may be linked to a homicide in Surrey earlier this month.

Police say the security camera images show the man in his 60s leaving his home around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, wearing a “distinctive” yellow and black jacket with a camouflage ball cap.

WATCH: (Aug. 20) Stabbing victim’s family asks witnesses to come forward

Two hours later, police say the security camera showed the man returning home with “noticeable injuries” and without his hat.

Investigators believe the man was assaulted around 3 a.m., but do not know where the assault took place or why the man was targeted.

Police say the victim was seen in the 1600-block of 152 Street in Surrey shortly before 3 a.m. — close to where Delphin Paul Prestbakmo was found dead around the same time.

The 45-year-old was stabbed to death while walking near Semiahmoo Mall.

A man was arrested after police tracked him to a home near the crime scene, but he has since been released pending further investigation. No charges have been laid.

READ MORE: IHIT identifies man fatally stabbed outside South Surrey mall

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says it is working to determine any links between Prestbakmo’s death and the assault of the White Rock man.

Police did not say exactly what injuries the White Rock victim suffered or how he sustained them.

Any potential witnesses to the assault, or anyone who has information about the man’s missing hat, is asked to contact White Rock RCMP.