September 19, 2019 6:33 pm

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, charged with second-degree murder in Surrey

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: An incredibly emotional plea today from the family of a man who was stabbed to death in south Surrey last week. They are asking anyone with information to step up and do the right thing. Sarah MacDonald has the latest on the investigation.

A A

Two teens have been charged with the stabbing death of a well-known Surrey mechanic.

Paul Prestbakmo, 45, was found stabbed to death in a parking lot near Semiahmoo Centre during the early hours of August 16.

WATCH: Man fatally stabbed behind Semiahmoo Shopping Centre in South Surrey

Homicide investigators announced Thursday that two young men, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Prestbakmo’s death.

Police say the accused and the victim knew each other, having spent time in the same neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Family of Surrey stabbing victim asks for witnesses to come forward

Police say the 15-year-old has been in custody since August 22, and the 16-year-old in custody since August 21, both for failing to abide by court-imposed conditions.

Due to their ages, the names of the two suspects are not being released.

