Two boys, aged 15 and 16, charged with second-degree murder in Surrey
Two teens have been charged with the stabbing death of a well-known Surrey mechanic.
Paul Prestbakmo, 45, was found stabbed to death in a parking lot near Semiahmoo Centre during the early hours of August 16.
Homicide investigators announced Thursday that two young men, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Prestbakmo’s death.
Police say the accused and the victim knew each other, having spent time in the same neighbourhood.
Police say the 15-year-old has been in custody since August 22, and the 16-year-old in custody since August 21, both for failing to abide by court-imposed conditions.
Due to their ages, the names of the two suspects are not being released.
