Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman injured in Burnaby gang shooting has ties to RCMP

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 3:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Woman injured in Burnaby gang killing has ties to RCMP' Woman injured in Burnaby gang killing has ties to RCMP
New details are coming to light about one of the victims of a dramatic shooting in Burnaby's Market Crossing on May 13. The woman who was seriously injured in the gunfire has connections to the RCMP. As our Rumina Daya reports, that is raising questions about why she was targeted

New details are emerging about one of the victims in a dramatic shooting in Burnaby on Thursday night that claimed the life of a gang member.

Sources told Global News the woman injured in the shooting outside the Cactus Club restaurant was the girlfriend of Jaskeert Kalkat, the Brothers Keeper gang member killed in the shooting.

She held a civilian position with the RCMP, working as a crime analyst, and her father is currently a senior Mountie.

The woman was seriously injured in the shooting, the latest in a recent spate of Metro Vancouver gang violence, along with another man.

Click to play video: 'Gang member identified as Metro Vancouver’s 11th shooting victim in one month' Gang member identified as Metro Vancouver’s 11th shooting victim in one month
Gang member identified as Metro Vancouver’s 11th shooting victim in one month

Police believe all three people were targeted. The shooting was apparently in retaliation for the fatal shooting of Karman Singh Grewal at Vancouver International Airport on Mother’s Day.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Burnaby Cactus Club

A source told Global News the woman lost her job with the RCMP prior to the shooting, when exactly is unclear.

Another source told Global News her father is an exemplary member of the RCMP, who tried to help his daughter numerous times, but she refused.

Click to play video: 'Gang-style shooting outside Burnaby restaurant' Gang-style shooting outside Burnaby restaurant
Gang-style shooting outside Burnaby restaurant

Sources say it was not the first time she was caught in the crossfire and she had another gangster boyfriend who’d been shot.

Those sources went on to say they hope this latest shooting will serve as a wake-up call for her.

Read more: Six Metro Vancouver gangsters identified as posing ‘significant risk’ to public safety: police

Story continues below advertisement

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Monday that it will not be releasing further information about the victim due to safety concerns.

— With files from Rumina Daya

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Burnaby shooting tagMetro Vancouver gang violence tagburnaby cactus club shooting tagBurnaby shooting victim tagJaskeert Kalkat tagBrothers Keeper gang tagBurnaby gang shooting tagJaskeert Kalkat girlfriend tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers