Woman injured in Burnaby gang shooting has ties to RCMP

New details are emerging about one of the victims in a dramatic shooting in Burnaby on Thursday night that claimed the life of a gang member.

Sources told Global News the woman injured in the shooting outside the Cactus Club restaurant was the girlfriend of Jaskeert Kalkat, the Brothers Keeper gang member killed in the shooting.

She held a civilian position with the RCMP, working as a crime analyst, and her father is currently a senior Mountie.

The woman was seriously injured in the shooting, the latest in a recent spate of Metro Vancouver gang violence, along with another man.

Police believe all three people were targeted. The shooting was apparently in retaliation for the fatal shooting of Karman Singh Grewal at Vancouver International Airport on Mother’s Day.

A source told Global News the woman lost her job with the RCMP prior to the shooting, when exactly is unclear.

Another source told Global News her father is an exemplary member of the RCMP, who tried to help his daughter numerous times, but she refused.

Sources say it was not the first time she was caught in the crossfire and she had another gangster boyfriend who’d been shot.

Those sources went on to say they hope this latest shooting will serve as a wake-up call for her.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Monday that it will not be releasing further information about the victim due to safety concerns.

— With files from Rumina Daya