Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
News

Time to add public education to reconciliation process, Alberta professor says

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 7:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Southern Alberta professor says education ‘not a secret’ to reconciliation' Southern Alberta professor says education ‘not a secret’ to reconciliation
A University of Lethbridge professor believes education will help achieve reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. As Erik Bay reports, Don McIntyre feels people should be taught the truth about Indigenous history in Canada.

Don McIntyre, an assistant professor at the University of Lethbridge, believes enough time has passed since public education surrounding the treatment of Indigenous peoples was first suggested as a step towards reconciliation.

Read more: Cree Elder who reviewed Alberta’s new K-6 curriculum says she can’t endorse it

“It is not a secret. It should not be a secret,” said McIntyre.

Click to play video: 'Cree Elder who reviewed Alberta’s new K-6 curriculum says she can’t endorse it' Cree Elder who reviewed Alberta’s new K-6 curriculum says she can’t endorse it
Cree Elder who reviewed Alberta’s new K-6 curriculum says she can’t endorse it – Mar 29, 2021

Alberta’s proposed K-6 curriculum has sparked some concerns. One area of criticism is its handling of Indigenous history, specifically treaties and residential schools not taught until the higher grades.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Liberals pledge $18B for Indigenous communities in 2021 federal budget

McIntyre says every person in Canada should be taught the truth and it should be happening in schools now, using the seven sacred teachings.

“Do it honestly, with respect. Do it lovingly, courageously. Do it humbly and do it wisely.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Do it honestly, with respect. Do it lovingly, courageously. Do it humbly and do it wisely."

McIntyre adds there is one step everyone can take when it comes to reconciliation.

Read more: Social studies, religion, Indigenous history sections of proposed Alberta curriculum under fire

“Do it in a mirror, because that is the true face of reconciliation, if we all look in the mirror and tell ourselves how to do it,” McIntyre said.

The UCP government says it will continue to work with educators and other stakeholders to gather feedback to make the best curriculum possible.

Click to play video: 'Alberta Teachers’ Association demands rewrite on ‘flawed’ draft K-6 curriculum' Alberta Teachers’ Association demands rewrite on ‘flawed’ draft K-6 curriculum
Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
UCP tagAlberta education tagReconciliation taguniversity of lethbridge tagTruth and Reconciliation tagAlberta Curriculum tagTRC tagIndigenous history tagalberta draft curriculum tagDraft Curriculum tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers