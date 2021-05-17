Time to add public education to reconciliation process, Alberta professor says

Don McIntyre, an assistant professor at the University of Lethbridge, believes enough time has passed since public education surrounding the treatment of Indigenous peoples was first suggested as a step towards reconciliation.
“This started over a decade ago, the idea of public education.”
“It is not a secret. It should not be a secret,” said McIntyre.
Alberta’s proposed K-6 curriculum has sparked some concerns. One area of criticism is its handling of Indigenous history, specifically treaties and residential schools not taught until the higher grades.
McIntyre says every person in Canada should be taught the truth and it should be happening in schools now, using the seven sacred teachings.
“Do it honestly, with respect. Do it lovingly, courageously. Do it humbly and do it wisely.”
McIntyre adds there is one step everyone can take when it comes to reconciliation.
“Do it in a mirror, because that is the true face of reconciliation, if we all look in the mirror and tell ourselves how to do it,” McIntyre said.
“It cannot be put on the shoulders of one man.”
The UCP government says it will continue to work with educators and other stakeholders to gather feedback to make the best curriculum possible.
