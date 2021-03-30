Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton March 30 2021 8:32pm 02:00 Alberta’s revamped curriculum raises questions over history, religion and equal representation Alberta’s new proposed school curriculum is being criticized for the way it covers religion and leaves out certain perspectives. Tom Vernon reports. Alberta school curriculum out of tune with song by premier’s grandfather: musicians Social studies, religion, Indigenous history sections of proposed Alberta curriculum under fire <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7730081/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7730081/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?