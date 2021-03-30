Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
March 30 2021 8:32pm
02:00

Alberta’s revamped curriculum raises questions over history, religion and equal representation

Alberta’s new proposed school curriculum is being criticized for the way it covers religion and leaves out certain perspectives. Tom Vernon reports.

