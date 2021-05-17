COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 2 new deaths, active cases back below 2K

Saskatchewan’s active COVID-19 cases have decreased and now sit at 1,965. This is the lowest number reported since April 1, when there were 1,949 active cases in the province.

In the daily update, the death toll rose by two. There have now been 519 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan since the pandemic began. One of the recently deceased was reported in the 80-plus age group from the south central zone while the other was in their 50s and from south east, according to a press release.

Health officials said on Monday there were 178 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 44,709. The Saskatoon zone led the province with 55 new infections.

The seven-day average of new daily infections is up to 195 from 191 on May 16.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the provincial government, 128 new variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total (9,343) reported as follows: far north west (209), far north east (15), north west (404), north central (283), north east (55), Saskatoon (1,301), central west (101), central east (457), Regina (4,392), south west (320), south central (678) and south east (974) zones. The residences of 154 VOC cases are pending.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 142 patients with COVID-19: 115 are receiving inpatient care and 27 are in intensive care.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 42,225 following 293 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 2,568 COVID-19 tests were performed on May 16. To date, 825,133 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 603,125 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

1:36 Vaccines providing much needed mental health boost after troublesome year Vaccines providing much needed mental health boost after troublesome year

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage, visit the Global News coronavirus web page.

Advertisement