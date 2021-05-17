COVID-19: 9 new cases in Peterborough area; second workplace outbreak in Peterborough County

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and second workplace outbreak in Peterborough County in as many days.

Monday’s new cases followed 28 which were reported over the weekend — 15 on Sunday and the 18th death in the health unit’s jurisdiction and 13 cases on Saturday. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

According to the health unit’s COVID tracker at 4:27 p.m., there are now 103 active cases, down from 107 on Sunday. On Saturday there were 103 active cases following 99 reported on Friday.

Variant cases are now at 570, up from 558 on Sunday. There were 558 reported on Saturday and Sunday and 556 on Friday. The health unit’s first confirmed variant case was reported on Feb. 23.

Resolved cases now sit at 1,275, up from 1,244 reported Friday among the 1,395 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginnings in March 2020 — approximately 91 per cent of the total cases.

Outbreaks

On Monday, a second workplace outbreak (#10) was declared in Peterborough County, 24 hours after the first one was declared (known as #9). Details and locations on both outbreaks were not provided.

On Saturday, an outbreak was declared over at the Sunshine Child Care Centre in Peterborough. Declared on May 3, the outbreak had up to eight cases — five children and three staff.

There are two other active outbreaks as of Monday afternoon:

Helping Hands Daycare in Millbrook in Cavan Monaghan Township: Declared May 11. Province reported seven cases — four children and three staff as of Monday morning (up from two children and two staff on Friday morning).

Congregate living facility No. 3 in Peterborough: Declared April 11, no case details provided.

Since the pandemic first began, the health unit has dealt with 283 COVID-19 cases associated with 46 outbreaks. There were 276 cases were reported Sunday.

Other COVID-19 data for Monday afternoon:

Deaths: 18 — four of the deaths have occurred in May, the latest was reported on Sunday, May 16. Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to the Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough which was declared over last week. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak in February in Peterborough while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

Hospitalizations: at least 61 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared — up one since Friday. Thirteen required the intensive care unit, also unchanged since May 12. They make up 0.9 per cent of all the health unit’s cases.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports as of Monday, there are 12 COVID-19 inpatients — and at least 73 patient transfers from other areas (unchanged since May 11).

Close contacts: 315 up from 304 reported Friday.

Trent University: reports one employee has tested positive. The university says the employee was last on the Peterborough campus on May 13. “Public Health has advised the risk to our campus community is low.”

Fleming College: reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city.

More than 51,300 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Vaccination

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or anytime online.

Peterborough pharmacies offering a vaccine to eligible recipients: Costco Pharmacy at The Parkway; Walmart and Rexall, both on Chemong Road; and High St. Guardian. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.

