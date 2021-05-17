COVID-19 vaccines: More than half of eligible adults in Ottawa have received 1 dose

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa has administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to more than half of the city’s eligible adult residents Monday as Ontario prepares to open the floodgates to let anyone in the province aged 18 and older book a vaccination appointment on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, Ottawa passed a significant milestone with 51 per cent of the adult population — 438,718 people — having received an initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday evening.

Just over 30,000 residents, meanwhile, have received their second dose.

Saturday marked Ottawa’s highest single day of vaccinations with 9,792 doses administered.

The city’s weekly vaccination levels have waned in May, however, with 49,176 vaccines given in the past week. That’s down from highs of roughly 59,000 in mid-April, when supplies of AstraZeneca in Ottawa boosted local vaccination figures.

Today, the vast majority of vaccinations in Ottawa are done with Pfizer doses and some Moderna.

Ontario had initially planned to roll out vaccine appointments to anyone aged 30 and older in the province this week, but the Ministry of Health announced Monday it will lower the age gate down to anyone aged 18-plus as of Tuesday at 8 a.m., a move that had been scheduled for the week of May 24.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 levels continue to drop in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health reported 77 new cases of the virus locally on Monday, following increases of 91 cases on Sunday and 95 cases on Saturday.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 infections in Ottawa is now below 100, with 1,066 active cases of the virus as of Monday.

The weekly coronavirus positivity rate in Ottawa dropped to 5.3 per cent on Monday compared with 6.5 per cent in the previous week. The city’s incidence rate of COVID-19 cases also dropped to 65 per 100,000 cases.

The number of people in hospital locally with COVID-19 is also dropping. There are 55 Ottawa residents hospitalized with the virus as of Monday — down from 71 on Friday — 19 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

No new coronavirus outbreaks were declared locally on Monday, with 21 considered active, according to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

