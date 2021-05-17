Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspect at large following weekend stabbing in Barrie, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 2:03 pm
At about 5:05 p.m. Saturday, Barrie Police received a report of an altercation that took place at the No Frills plaza at 319 Blake St,. View image in full screen
At about 5:05 p.m. Saturday, Barrie Police received a report of an altercation that took place at the No Frills plaza at 319 Blake St,. Barrie Police

A suspect is at large following a stabbing that took place by a residence on Blake Street in Barrie, Ont., on Saturday afternoon, a city police spokesperson confirmed.

At about 5:05 p.m., officers received a report of an altercation that took place at the No Frills plaza at 319 Blake St, Barrie Police spokesperson Peter Leon said.

Read more: Man sent to hospital with serious injury following Barrie, Ont., stabbing

One of the individuals involved in the altercation walked back to his residence on Blake Street, and was followed by the other involved individual who drove there in a vehicle, Leon added.

Trending Stories

“There was an altercation between him and another individual,” Leon said. “He did sustain a stab wound and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.”

Story continues below advertisement

Leon said the victim and suspect are known to one another from many months ago.

Read more: Barrie police officer charged with fraud, possession of crime proceeds

The investigation is ongoing and the suspect is currently at large.

Leon said police don’t have a description of the suspect at this time.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie Police tagBarrie news tagBarrie Police Service tagBarrie stabbing tagBarrie Blake Street stabbing tagBarrie No Frills altercation tagBlake Street stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers