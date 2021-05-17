Suspect at large following weekend stabbing in Barrie, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect is at large following a stabbing that took place by a residence on Blake Street in Barrie, Ont., on Saturday afternoon, a city police spokesperson confirmed.

At about 5:05 p.m., officers received a report of an altercation that took place at the No Frills plaza at 319 Blake St, Barrie Police spokesperson Peter Leon said.

One of the individuals involved in the altercation walked back to his residence on Blake Street, and was followed by the other involved individual who drove there in a vehicle, Leon added.

“There was an altercation between him and another individual,” Leon said. “He did sustain a stab wound and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.”

Leon said the victim and suspect are known to one another from many months ago.

The investigation is ongoing and the suspect is currently at large.

Leon said police don’t have a description of the suspect at this time.