Canada

COVID-19: Nova Scotia expands vaccine eligibility to people aged 30 and older

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 10:02 am
A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine dose in Toronto. View image in full screen
A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine dose in Toronto. Tyler Thornley / Global News

Nova Scotians aged 30 and older are now able to book an appointment to receive a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

While the change wasn’t announced in a news release or on the province’s vaccine appointment booking website on Monday morning, available appointments were showing up for that age group.

Eligible Nova Scotians can book their appointments online or by calling 1-833-797-7772.

As of 11 a.m., many of those appointments had been already booked.

Last week, chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said the province was expected to open vaccines up to more age groups soon, and are looking at whether they could deliver second doses faster than originally planned.

Currently, appointments for second doses are automatically booked 105 days after the first dose.

