Crime

Napanee man charged with child luring after Peterborough police online investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 10:00 am
Peterborough police have arrested a man following an online investigation into child luring. View image in full screen
Peterborough police have arrested a man following an online investigation into child luring. The Canadian Press file

A Napanee, Ont., man faces child luring and other charges following an online investigation.

On Monday, the Peterborough Police Service said its “lengthy” online investigation led to the arrest of a man on Sunday.

No details on the investigation were provided.

Read more: Peterborough man, 37, charged with child luring after online investigation

Robert Eric McEwen, 65, of Napanee, was arrested and charged with two counts of luring a child under 16 years old and one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child under 16 years old.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Monday.

Police advise parents and guardians to learn how to keep children safe by visiting the Canadian Centre for Child Protection. If you have information related to child sexual exploitation contact local police or report to cybertip.ca.

Click to play video: 'Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic' Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic
