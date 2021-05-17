Napanee man charged with child luring after Peterborough police online investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Napanee, Ont., man faces child luring and other charges following an online investigation.

On Monday, the Peterborough Police Service said its “lengthy” online investigation led to the arrest of a man on Sunday.

No details on the investigation were provided.

Robert Eric McEwen, 65, of Napanee, was arrested and charged with two counts of luring a child under 16 years old and one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child under 16 years old.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Monday.

Police advise parents and guardians to learn how to keep children safe by visiting the Canadian Centre for Child Protection. If you have information related to child sexual exploitation contact local police or report to cybertip.ca.

Story continues below advertisement