Crime

Peterborough man, 37, charged with child luring after online investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 3:18 pm
A Peterborough man has been charged with child luring following an online investigation. View image in full screen
A Peterborough man has been charged with child luring following an online investigation. Global News file

A 37-year-old Peterborough man is facing several charges including child luring following online investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, its online investigation led to the arrest of a man on Thursday. No details were provided on the investigation.

Brian Amiro, 37, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with two counts of luring a child under 16 years old and one count of resisting a peace officer.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with possessing, distributing child pornography: police

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, police stated in a release.

To learn how to keep children safe online, go to Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

If you have information related to child sexual exploitation contact your police or report to cybertip.ca.

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to protect children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Click to play video: 'Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic' Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic
