4 Montreal nurses run over 50 km to give thanks, pay tribute to health care workers

Four Montreal nurses ran more than 50 kilometers today in the name of mental health.

Sarah Bachand, Natalia Mursa Curchi, Rosein (Gülin) Yilmaz and Mélanie Myrand came up with the idea of running from the Lakeshore Hospital all the way to the Mount Royal lookout, stopping at ten hospitals and two seniors’ homes along the way.

“There are a lot of nurses and health care workers that have burnt out during the pandemic,” Myrand told Global News as the nurses passed through the McGill University Health Centre Glen Site.

“The pandemic put extra stress on a lot of people and its had an effect on everyone’s mental health, so we want to give thanks to all the health care workers. We want to run for everyone who lost their lives during COVID, including Sonia Brown.”

Brown died by suicide recently, and the runners wore signs bearing her name.

“It’s something that we all have to be very careful about. As nurses here, the four of us, we went through it emotionally and spiritually,” said Yilmaz. “We had patients who were suffering, whose families couldn’t see them. Emotionally, for us, it was a heavy load. Exercising helped us a lot, and this is how we came up with this idea.”

She said she hopes the run pushes others to begin doing more physical activity to improve their mental health.

The runners stopped at the Lachine Hospital, the LaSalle Hospital, Verdun Hospital, the CHUM and more before climbing up the mountain.

They were met by raucous applause by the many people who were there appreciating the view. Among those awaiting their arrival were members of Sonia Brown’s family.

“We feel very, very great. I appreciate what they’re doing for us and for the cause. It’s amazing that they ran 52 kilometers. We are very touched,” said Brown’s brother, Michael Brown.

He said he hopes the event becomes an annual happening to honour his sister and promote better mental health among health care workers.

