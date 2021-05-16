N.S. returns to triple-digit COVID-19 figures, reporting 126 new cases on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has returned to triple-digit daily COVID-19 cases — reporting 126 new cases on Sunday.

The province reported 86 cases on Saturday, which was the first double-digit figure in more than two weeks.

The majority of the news cases — 106 of them — are in the Central Zone. Nine are in Eastern Zone, nine in Western Zone and two in Northern Zone.

There were also 103 recoveries since Saturday.

A tenth patient at a non-COVID unit at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre has tested positive. That person has been discharged and is recovering at home.

“The other patients in the non-COVID unit have tested negative and are being closely monitored,” noted the province in a news release.

“As a precaution, Nova Scotia Health Authority is testing staff and doctors who have worked in the unit.”

The province says there are areas of concern now, particularly in Sydney, Bridgewater and the Annapolis Valley from New Minas to Kentville. Testing is being ramped up in those areas.

As they have said repeatedly, the province confirms there is community spread in Central Zone.

The latest figures brings Nova Scotia’s active case count to 1,531.

There are 92 people in hospital, including 21 in ICU. The median age of people hospitalized in the third wave, according to the province is 55 for non-ICU and 59 for ICU.

“Today’s numbers are a clear reminder that while we are on the right track, we cannot let down our guard,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a statement.

“It is crucial that we all continue to follow the public health protocols and get tested regularly. Stay in your community, stay positive and stay safe.”