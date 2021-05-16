Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports nearly 2,200 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 16, 2021 10:22 am
Click to play video: 'Ramped up vaccine roll out in Ontario prompts questions about what is needed to start reopening the economy' Ramped up vaccine roll out in Ontario prompts questions about what is needed to start reopening the economy
WATCH ABOVE: The push to get COVID-19 vaccines in arms ramped up across the GTA on Saturday with clinics taking place at the Toronto Zoo, The Aga Khan Museum, and even overnight in Mississauga. As Katherine Ward reports, some medical experts say the percentage of people vaccinated is not the only metric to be considered when it comes to reopening the economy.

Ontario reported 2,199 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 509,316.

“Locally, there are 633 new cases in Toronto, 547 in Peel, 172 in York Region, 143 in Durham and 129 in Hamilton,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

For comparison, last Sunday 3,216 cases were reported.

Thirty new deaths were also announced on May 16, bringing the provincial death toll to 8,485.

A total of 474,175 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 3,079 and is 93.1 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 33,100 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 14,770,546 tests and 12,559 remain under investigation.

Read more: Reopening Ontario outdoor recreational sites should focus on equity, access: advocates

Story continues below advertisement

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 6.8 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 6.2 per cent, and down from last Sunday’s report, when it was 7.1 per cent.

There have been 107,541 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the U.K. (up by 1,498), as well as 677 of the B.1.351 variant which was discovered in South Africa (up by 52), and 1,983 cases of the P.1 variant, first found in Brazil (up by 130).

Provincial figures showed there are 1,292 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 254), with 785 in intensive care due to COVID-19 (no change), 552 of whom are on a ventilator (down by eight).

However, the province noted that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit their daily bed census for Sunday’s report — as is often the case on weekends — possibly causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

Click to play video: 'Stay-at-Home Order Extended' Stay-at-Home Order Extended
Stay-at-Home Order Extended

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
  • 253,330 people are male
  • 251,966 people are female
  • 79,878 people are 19 and under
  • 189,784 people are 20 to 39
  • 146,564 people are 40 to 59
  • 68,684 people are 60 to 79
  • 24,300 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by local public health units on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

As of Saturday evening, 7,064,815 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 139,583.

So far, 429,636 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'Calls continue for Ontario government to lift CIOVID-19 restrictions on outdoor amenities' Calls continue for Ontario government to lift CIOVID-19 restrictions on outdoor amenities
Calls continue for Ontario government to lift CIOVID-19 restrictions on outdoor amenities
Story continues below advertisement
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagOntario tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagOntario Coronavirus tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario coronavirus cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers