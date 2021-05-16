Ontario reports nearly 2,200 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 2,199 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 509,316.

“Locally, there are 633 new cases in Toronto, 547 in Peel, 172 in York Region, 143 in Durham and 129 in Hamilton,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

For comparison, last Sunday 3,216 cases were reported.

Thirty new deaths were also announced on May 16, bringing the provincial death toll to 8,485.

A total of 474,175 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 3,079 and is 93.1 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 33,100 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 14,770,546 tests and 12,559 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 6.8 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 6.2 per cent, and down from last Sunday’s report, when it was 7.1 per cent.

There have been 107,541 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the U.K. (up by 1,498), as well as 677 of the B.1.351 variant which was discovered in South Africa (up by 52), and 1,983 cases of the P.1 variant, first found in Brazil (up by 130).

Provincial figures showed there are 1,292 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 254), with 785 in intensive care due to COVID-19 (no change), 552 of whom are on a ventilator (down by eight).

However, the province noted that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit their daily bed census for Sunday’s report — as is often the case on weekends — possibly causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

253,330 people are male

251,966 people are female

79,878 people are 19 and under

189,784 people are 20 to 39

146,564 people are 40 to 59

68,684 people are 60 to 79

24,300 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by local public health units on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

As of Saturday evening, 7,064,815 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 139,583.

So far, 429,636 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

