Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

‘SNL’ spoofs new U.S. mask guidance with ‘CDC Players’ drama troupe performance

By David Lao Global News
Posted May 16, 2021 12:30 am
Click to play video: '‘SNL’ parodies CDC mask announcement, with Kate McKinnon as Dr. Fauci' ‘SNL’ parodies CDC mask announcement, with Kate McKinnon as Dr. Fauci
WATCH ABOVE: 'SNL' parodies CDC mask announcement, with Kate McKinnon as Dr. Fauci

Saturday Night Live (SNL) took it on themselves to help explain the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s new mask guidance earlier this week in their newest cold-open.

Starting the skit with a press conference from Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was reprised once again by cast member Kate McKinnon, the nation’s top doctor said that there were still many questions swirling on how to follow the new guidelines from the public health agency.

Read more: U.S. schools should continue to use masks, latest CDC guidance says

“The CDC announced that people who are vaccinated no longer need to wear masks, outdoors or indoors — pretty great,” said Fauci.

“But a lot of people had questions such as: What does that mean? What the hell are you talking about? Is this a trap?”

Story continues below advertisement

To clear things up, Fauci said he found a few doctors at the CDC who minored in theatre to reenact scenarios to show correct mask behaviour — “The CDC Players.”

Click to play video: 'U.S. CDC relaxes face mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people' U.S. CDC relaxes face mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people
U.S. CDC relaxes face mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people

Several other cast members then began to appear in several situations that may or may not require masks.

Trending Stories

Some skits included what do when walking into a bar, drinking or eating on an airplane or gathering in large numbers outside the U.S. Capitol building.

“That was a very specific example, but accurate in terms of masks,” said Fauci of the last example.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccinated Americans can avoid masks in most places, CDC says

Next were some skits on how to protect frontline workers who may or may not be vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t need a mask — I’m gay,” exclaimed one customer.

“And I’m an ally, come on in — the first hotdog is on me,” replied the frontline worker to Fauci’s disagreement.

Other situations included dating during the pandemic, publicly exposing yourself on public transit and picking up your child at school.

Click to play video: '‘I hope it’s not Dogecoin:’ Elon Musk’s mom joins SpaceX founder for ‘SNL’s’ opening monologue' ‘I hope it’s not Dogecoin:’ Elon Musk’s mom joins SpaceX founder for ‘SNL’s’ opening monologue
‘I hope it’s not Dogecoin:’ Elon Musk’s mom joins SpaceX founder for ‘SNL’s’ opening monologue – May 9, 2021

The last skit, which was party, was a look at a future once everyone was able to get a vaccine.

“I’m using my old mask as a parachute for my hamster,” said one partygoer.

“I’m using one of mine as a bikini.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SNL tagSNL cold open tagSaturday Night Live skit tagUS CDC tagSNL tonight tagKeegan-Michael Key tagSNL Saturday Night Live tagsnl skits tagus cdc masks tagkeegan key tagkeegan-michael key snl tagmask guidance tagUS mask policies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers