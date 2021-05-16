‘SNL’ spoofs new U.S. mask guidance with ‘CDC Players’ drama troupe performance

Send this page to someone via email

Saturday Night Live (SNL) took it on themselves to help explain the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s new mask guidance earlier this week in their newest cold-open.

Starting the skit with a press conference from Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was reprised once again by cast member Kate McKinnon, the nation’s top doctor said that there were still many questions swirling on how to follow the new guidelines from the public health agency.

“The CDC announced that people who are vaccinated no longer need to wear masks, outdoors or indoors — pretty great,” said Fauci.

“But a lot of people had questions such as: What does that mean? What the hell are you talking about? Is this a trap?”

To clear things up, Fauci said he found a few doctors at the CDC who minored in theatre to reenact scenarios to show correct mask behaviour — “The CDC Players.”

2:43 U.S. CDC relaxes face mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people U.S. CDC relaxes face mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people

Several other cast members then began to appear in several situations that may or may not require masks.

Some skits included what do when walking into a bar, drinking or eating on an airplane or gathering in large numbers outside the U.S. Capitol building.

“That was a very specific example, but accurate in terms of masks,” said Fauci of the last example.

Next were some skits on how to protect frontline workers who may or may not be vaccinated.

“I don’t need a mask — I’m gay,” exclaimed one customer.

“And I’m an ally, come on in — the first hotdog is on me,” replied the frontline worker to Fauci’s disagreement.

Other situations included dating during the pandemic, publicly exposing yourself on public transit and picking up your child at school.

5:21 ‘I hope it’s not Dogecoin:’ Elon Musk’s mom joins SpaceX founder for ‘SNL’s’ opening monologue ‘I hope it’s not Dogecoin:’ Elon Musk’s mom joins SpaceX founder for ‘SNL’s’ opening monologue – May 9, 2021

The last skit, which was party, was a look at a future once everyone was able to get a vaccine.

“I’m using my old mask as a parachute for my hamster,” said one partygoer.

“I’m using one of mine as a bikini.”