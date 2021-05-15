Ontario reports nearly 2,600 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 2,584 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 507,117.

“Locally, there are 689 new cases in Toronto, 584 in Peel, 252 in York Region, 157 in Durham and 115 in Hamilton,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

For comparison, last Saturday 2,864 cases were reported.

Twenty-four new deaths were also announced on May 15, bringing the provincial death toll to 8,455.

A total of 471,096 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 3,063 and is 92.9 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 42,300 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 14,737,404 tests and 19,533 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 6.2 per cent, which is up slightly from Friday’s report, when it was 6.1 per cent, and down from last Saturday’s report, when it was 6.8 per cent.

There have been 106,043 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the U.K. (up by 2,179), as well as 625 of the B.1.351 variant which was discovered in South Africa (up by 31), and 1,853 cases of the P.1 variant, first found in Brazil (up by 107).

Provincial figures showed there are 1,546 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 36), with 785 in intensive care due to COVID-19 (up by eight), 560 of whom are on a ventilator (no change).

2:17 Pandemic creating immense burden for Canadian nurses Pandemic creating immense burden for Canadian nurses

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

252,239 people are male

250,891 people are female

79,427 people are 19 and under

188,880 people are 20 to 39

145,968 people are 40 to 59

68,478 people are 60 to 79

24,255 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by local public health units on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

As of Friday evening, 6,925,232 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of a record 154,104 over 24 hours.

So far, 422,960 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

#TeamOntario hit a new daily record with 154,104 shots in arms yesterday! Over 6.9 million #COVIDVaccines have been administered in Ontario. Let’s keep going, Ontario. Find out if you’re eligible to book a vaccine appointment and #getyourshot: https://t.co/ud58wBxJdJ — Doug Ford (@fordnation) May 15, 2021

