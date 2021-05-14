Menu

Crime

Man in hospital following afternoon stabbing in downtown Montreal

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 8:01 pm
Close-up of a light bar from a Montreal police car in Montreal, Que., Friday, November 13, 2020. View image in full screen
Close-up of a light bar from a Montreal police car in Montreal, Que., Friday, November 13, 2020. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Police are investigating after a man in his 20s was stabbed in downtown Montreal Friday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said it happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of St-Matthieu Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard.

Montreal police investigating after teen stabbed in library parking lot

The victim was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed with a sharp object in the upper body during an altercation between two groups, Bergeron said.

“He is in serious condition,” he said.

Police were at the scene late Friday and were canvassing local businesses in search of possible surveillance images and to speak with witnesses.

Montreal's mayor and chief of police team up over gun violence
Montreal’s mayor and chief of police team up over gun violence – Feb 11, 2021

Bergeron said the victim is known to Montreal police services.

No arrests have been made.

