Man in hospital following afternoon stabbing in downtown Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating after a man in his 20s was stabbed in downtown Montreal Friday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said it happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of St-Matthieu Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard.

Read more: Montreal police investigating after teen stabbed in library parking lot

The victim was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed with a sharp object in the upper body during an altercation between two groups, Bergeron said.

“He is in serious condition,” he said.

Police were at the scene late Friday and were canvassing local businesses in search of possible surveillance images and to speak with witnesses.

1:58 Montreal’s mayor and chief of police team up over gun violence Montreal’s mayor and chief of police team up over gun violence – Feb 11, 2021

Bergeron said the victim is known to Montreal police services.

Story continues below advertisement

No arrests have been made.