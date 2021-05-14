Man in hospital following afternoon stabbing in downtown Montreal

Police are investigating after a man in his 20s was stabbed in downtown Montreal Friday afternoon.
Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said it happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of St-Matthieu Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard.
The victim was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed with a sharp object in the upper body during an altercation between two groups, Bergeron said.
“He is in serious condition,” he said.
Police were at the scene late Friday and were canvassing local businesses in search of possible surveillance images and to speak with witnesses.
Montreal’s mayor and chief of police team up over gun violence
Bergeron said the victim is known to Montreal police services.
No arrests have been made.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments