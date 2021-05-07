Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police investigating after teen stabbed in library parking lot

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 9:28 pm
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. View image in full screen
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A 16-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed Friday evening in the parking lot of a library located on Thimens Boulevard near Cavendish Boulevard in the Saint-Laurent borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said a 911 call reporting the stabbing was logged at around 6:30 p.m.

Read more: Montreal police investigating after man stabbed in downtown park

According to Brabant, witnesses told police the victim was involved in an altercation with several other people before he was stabbed in the upper body.

“He was rushed to hospital in critical condition,” Brabant said, but his health status has since been upgraded to stable. “There is no fear for his life.”

Trending Stories

The suspects, meanwhile, fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Story continues below advertisement

Brabant said a perimeter has been established and investigators will continue to meet with witnesses and get access to surveillance cameras to move the case forward.

Click to play video: 'SPVM issues report looking into the realities of policing' SPVM issues report looking into the realities of policing
SPVM issues report looking into the realities of policing – Oct 28, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagSPVM tagmontreal stabbing tagTeen Stabbed. tagSaint Laurent Borough tagteen stabbing tagThimens Boulevard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers