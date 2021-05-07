Montreal police investigating after teen stabbed in library parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed Friday evening in the parking lot of a library located on Thimens Boulevard near Cavendish Boulevard in the Saint-Laurent borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said a 911 call reporting the stabbing was logged at around 6:30 p.m.

According to Brabant, witnesses told police the victim was involved in an altercation with several other people before he was stabbed in the upper body.

“He was rushed to hospital in critical condition,” Brabant said, but his health status has since been upgraded to stable. “There is no fear for his life.”

The suspects, meanwhile, fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Brabant said a perimeter has been established and investigators will continue to meet with witnesses and get access to surveillance cameras to move the case forward.

