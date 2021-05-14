Megabus expands service to Ottawa from Toronto, Kingston after Greyhound Canada cuts

Send this page to someone via email

A day after Greyhound Canada announced it is cutting its routes in Ontario, the parent company of Megabus has announced the carrier will be expanding to Ottawa from the Toronto-Kingston corridor.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, company staff said double-decker Megabus vehicles will be servicing OC Transpo’s St.-Laurent station, just east of Ottawa’s downtown core and off of Highway 417, between Thursdays and Sundays starting on May 20.

The update said a new route to and from Ottawa will service downtown Toronto, Scarborough Town Centre and Kingston.

“There are many reasons for essential travel throughout Canada right now, and to support the community,” the statement said, noting tickets for the first week of service will be fare-free.

On Thursday, the Canadian branch of Greyhound announced the permanent end of its remaining routes in the province that were suspended in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, around 260 employees were laid off when the suspension was announced. Now those employees along with 45 others will be let go.

The decades-old bus carrier struggled for years, citing a decline in ridership, an increase in competition, and deregulation. In 2018, it suspended all operations in western Canada, citing similar reasons.

The following routes were discontinued as of Thursday: Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal, Toronto-London-Windsor, Sudbury-Ottawa/Toronto, Toronto-Kitchener/Guelph/Cambridge, Toronto-Niagara Falls and Ottawa-Kingston.

However, some stations were shuttered months after the suspension began. In October, the company announced it was leaving the Catherine Street terminal in Ottawa and at the time promised to operate at a new location.

Shortly after Thursday’s announcement, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson called the termination of Greyhound service “regrettable.”

“It was an economical way for many of our residents to travel to different parts of Quebec and Ontario,” he tweeted Thursday afternoon.

“I hope this will encourage another bus service to fill the void or see an increase in future VIA Rail trips.”

