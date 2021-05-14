Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Megabus expands service to Ottawa from Toronto, Kingston after Greyhound Canada cuts

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 4:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Greyhound leaves Canadian market after almost a century' Greyhound leaves Canadian market after almost a century
WATCH ABOVE: Students went home from university on their buses. Seniors travelled to visit friends in other communities aboard them. But now after 92 years, Greyhound has decided it will no longer serve Canadian cities and towns. As Sean O’Shea reports, it follows a COVID-19 pandemic suspension and years of financial losses.

A day after Greyhound Canada announced it is cutting its routes in Ontario, the parent company of Megabus has announced the carrier will be expanding to Ottawa from the Toronto-Kingston corridor.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, company staff said double-decker Megabus vehicles will be servicing OC Transpo’s St.-Laurent station, just east of Ottawa’s downtown core and off of Highway 417, between Thursdays and Sundays starting on May 20.

The update said a new route to and from Ottawa will service downtown Toronto, Scarborough Town Centre and Kingston.

“There are many reasons for essential travel throughout Canada right now, and to support the community,” the statement said, noting tickets for the first week of service will be fare-free.

Read more: How Greyhound Canada’s permanent end of bus services in Ontario could impact communities

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, the Canadian branch of Greyhound announced the permanent end of its remaining routes in the province that were suspended in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, around 260 employees were laid off when the suspension was announced. Now those employees along with 45 others will be let go.

Trending Stories

The decades-old bus carrier struggled for years, citing a decline in ridership, an increase in competition, and deregulation. In 2018, it suspended all operations in western Canada, citing similar reasons.

The following routes were discontinued as of Thursday: Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal, Toronto-London-Windsor, Sudbury-Ottawa/Toronto, Toronto-Kitchener/Guelph/Cambridge, Toronto-Niagara Falls and Ottawa-Kingston.

Read more: Greyhound to vacate downtown Ottawa bus station

However, some stations were shuttered months after the suspension began. In October, the company announced it was leaving the Catherine Street terminal in Ottawa and at the time promised to operate at a new location.

Shortly after Thursday’s announcement, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson called the termination of Greyhound service “regrettable.”

“It was an economical way for many of our residents to travel to different parts of Quebec and Ontario,” he tweeted Thursday afternoon.

“I hope this will encourage another bus service to fill the void or see an increase in future VIA Rail trips.”

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Greyhound tagGreyhound Canada tagOntario transit tagMegabus tagCoach Canada tagOntario transportation tagmegabus Toronto tagMegabus Canada tagMegabus Kingston tagMegabus Ottawa tagMegabus Scarborough tagMegabus.com tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers