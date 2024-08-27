Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman hit by truck on McPhillips Street in hospital with serious injuries, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 27, 2024 10:22 am
1 min read
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a truck Monday night, police say.

Officers were called to the intersection of McPhillips Street and Machray Avenue around 9:30 p.m., where the collision took place, and the victim, who has yet to be identified, was rushed to hospital in unstable condition by paramedics.

Police said the woman was trying to cross McPhillips when she was hit by a northbound 2018 Nissan Titan. The 50-year-old driver of the Nissan stayed at the scene to speak with officers.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The investigation has been taken over by the traffic division, and police are asking anyone who has information or video footage related to the incident to call investigators at 204-985-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

Click to play video: 'Two dead, one injured in weekend pedestrian-vehicle collisions'
Two dead, one injured in weekend pedestrian-vehicle collisions
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices