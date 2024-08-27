Woman hit by truck on McPhillips Street in hospital with serious injuries, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a truck Monday night, police say.

Officers were called to the intersection of McPhillips Street and Machray Avenue around 9:30 p.m., where the collision took place, and the victim, who has yet to be identified, was rushed to hospital in unstable condition by paramedics.

Police said the woman was trying to cross McPhillips when she was hit by a northbound 2018 Nissan Titan. The 50-year-old driver of the Nissan stayed at the scene to speak with officers.

The investigation has been taken over by the traffic division, and police are asking anyone who has information or video footage related to the incident to call investigators at 204-985-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).