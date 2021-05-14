Pool and spa sales double for Moncton retailer amid the pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

With travel plans off the table amid the pandemic, more people are investing in creating staycation space in their backyards.

Turbulent times are also creating a tidal wave of business for a Moncton pool and spa home leisure retailer, which is now booking installations into summer 2022.

“Where people I think are not able to travel and enjoy that travel life they want to improve their backyard and have an oasis there,” said Matt Remington, the president of Remington Home Leisure in Moncton.

Remington said sales of pools and hot tubs have doubled since last spring. But, he said, with demand up and the supply chain impacted by the pandemic, getting supplies has been a challenge.

Read more: Virtual charitable challenge moves Maritimers to make wishes come true

Story continues below advertisement

“COVID is a factor. The workforce making these products is limited in numbers,” he said.

Remington said people should also stock up on chlorine supplies as well because a shortage is looming.

“With the increased demand for our products and more people having these things in their backyard that supply chain was just caught off guard by the huge demand that was going to be required,” said Remington.

Business has also risen to new heights amid COVID-19 for a Moncton tree trimming company.

“A lot of people right now are doing maintenance in their backyards and moving trees due to putting in pools and decks and fences,” said Matthew Sullivan, who works for Arbor-Tech Tree Service.

Since people can’t travel due to the pandemic, Sullivan said they are spending money on their homes to create “staycation” oases in their yards.

He said business has climbed at least 40 per cent since the outbreak started last spring.

“For large removals right now we are into early August,” he said.