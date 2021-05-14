Corman Park police clock car going double the speed limit on Grasswood Road

Send this page to someone via email

A driver who said he was trying to “knock the rust off the brake rotors” is facing a number of charges, say Corman Park police.

Police said officers were completing community patrols on Wednesday afternoon when they spotted a speeding vehicle heading west on Grasswood Road just south of Saskatoon.

Radar clocked the car going 159 km/h, police said. The speed limit on that stretch of road is 80 km/h.

Police said the driver showed signs of impairment and a breath test returned a “WRN” signal.

That indicates the driver was over the provincial legal limit, police said.

The driver is facing a $1,170 speeding ticket and a $360 alcohol ticket.

The car was impounded for seven days and the driver was handed a three-day licence suspension, police added.

