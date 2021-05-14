Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Corman Park police clock car going double the speed limit on Grasswood Road

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 11:17 am
Corman Park police said officers clocked a car going 159 km/h on Grasswood Road on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, nearly double the speed limit. View image in full screen
Corman Park police said officers clocked a car going 159 km/h on Grasswood Road on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, nearly double the speed limit. Corman Park Police / Facebook

A driver who said he was trying to “knock the rust off the brake rotors” is facing a number of charges, say Corman Park police.

Police said officers were completing community patrols on Wednesday afternoon when they spotted a speeding vehicle heading west on Grasswood Road just south of Saskatoon.

Read more: Saskatchewan driver faces impaired driving charges after being stopped for speeding

Radar clocked the car going 159 km/h, police said. The speed limit on that stretch of road is 80 km/h.

Police said the driver showed signs of impairment and a breath test returned a “WRN” signal.

That indicates the driver was over the provincial legal limit, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatchewan police cracking down on impaired driving during May

The driver is facing a $1,170 speeding ticket and a $360 alcohol ticket.

The car was impounded for seven days and the driver was handed a three-day licence suspension, police added.

Click to play video: 'SGI turning focus to impaired driving in May' SGI turning focus to impaired driving in May
SGI turning focus to impaired driving in May
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagAlcohol tagSpeeding tagCorman Park tagCorman Park Police tagGrasswood Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers