Health

COVID-19: Church of God in Aylmer, Ont., to be locked, pastor and church fined

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 14, 2021 11:13 am
The Church of God in Aylmer, Ont., on May 14, 2021. View image in full screen
The Church of God in Aylmer, Ont., on May 14, 2021. Phil Pang/Global News

A church in Aylmer, Ont., known for defying COVID-19 restrictions will be forced to temporarily lock its doors while the church itself, as well as its pastor and assistant pastor, face $48,000 in fines and $69,000 in legal costs.

On Friday, Justice Bruce Thomas read his decision on a contempt ruling against the Church of God from April 30.

Read more: Crown seeks lockup, more than $100K in fines for Church of God in Alymer, Ont.

The contempt ruling was found after Thomas had reviewed evidence that included a livestream of a service held on April 25 that featured nearly 100 participants without masks or social distancing.

Since the contempt ruling, two more services were livestreamed by the church, on May 2 and on Sunday.

On Friday, Thomas ruled that the Church of God will be locked until gathering orders change to permit a capacity of 30 per cent or more, at which time the respondents can bring the matter back to court to “define what, if any, restrictions to access continue to apply.”

Access will be granted for necessary inspections, maintenance and repairs with assistance from Aylmer police.

The church was also fined $35,000 with pastor Henry Hildebrandt fined $10,000 and assistant pastor Peter Wall fined $3,000.

Thomas described Hildebrandt as “the directing mind of the continuing contempt” and said that Wall was following his example and direction.

More information to come.

— with files from Global News’ Andrew Graham.

