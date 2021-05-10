Menu

Health

More charges pending following latest Church of God gathering: Aylmer Police

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted May 10, 2021 8:07 am
hildebrandt aylmer View image in full screen
Located southeast of London, Ont., Church of God has been the site of numerous charges related to COVID-19 restrictions throughout the pandemic. via The Church of God at Aylmer/Facebook

Aylmer Police say charges are pending following the latest large gathering at the Church of God Restoration on Sunday.

Officers monitored the property on John Street on Sunday in anticipation of breaches of the current emergency orders.

According to police, a large number of participants attended the Church of God Restoration on Sunday, and noted many entered the church for the service, which police say was in violation of the current emergency orders in Ontario.

A livestream of the service posted to YouTube showed several unmasked churchgoers not following physical distancing measures.

Police say charges against the organization, and two directors who organized and actively participated in the service, are pending.

This has become somewhat of a weekend ritual for officers, who have routinely responded to the church’s defiance of the current emergency orders.

It marks the third straight week police have laid charges as a result of a large gathering at the church.

A gathering in late April led to charges against two politicians, among others.

