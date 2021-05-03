Menu

Canada

Charges pending after Sunday service at Church of God in Aylmer, Ont.

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted May 3, 2021 2:15 pm
hildebrandt aylmer View image in full screen
Located southeast of London, Ont., Church of God has been the site of numerous charges related to COVID-19 restrictions throughout the pandemic. via The Church of God at Aylmer/Facebook

Police in Aylmer, Ont., say charges are pending following a service on Sunday at Church of God, a church southeast of London that has a history of flouting COVID-19 restrictions.

Global News reached out to police about the church after media reports stated more than 200 people had attended an indoor service on Sunday.

Few details were shared, with chief of police Zvonko Horvat reporting that “charges are pending against the corporation and two individuals.”

Read more: COVID-19: MP Derek Sloan, MPP Randy Hillier among those involved in Aylmer, Ont., church gathering

The update from police marks the second Sunday in a row that weekend services at Church of God have led to charges.

A service on April 25 led to six people facing offences related to the Ontario Reopening Act, police said.

Police said a trio of people were also charged that day for alleged actions that took place outside the service.

A 20-year-old man from Perth East and a 52-year-old woman from Shakespeare were both charged with obstructing police.

A 48-year-old man from Perth East was charged with assault after he allegedly “charged towards a civilian reporter in an aggressive assaultive manner,” according to police.

