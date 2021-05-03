Charges pending after Sunday service at Church of God in Aylmer, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Aylmer, Ont., say charges are pending following a service on Sunday at Church of God, a church southeast of London that has a history of flouting COVID-19 restrictions.

Global News reached out to police about the church after media reports stated more than 200 people had attended an indoor service on Sunday.

Few details were shared, with chief of police Zvonko Horvat reporting that “charges are pending against the corporation and two individuals.”

The update from police marks the second Sunday in a row that weekend services at Church of God have led to charges.

A service on April 25 led to six people facing offences related to the Ontario Reopening Act, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a trio of people were also charged that day for alleged actions that took place outside the service.

A 20-year-old man from Perth East and a 52-year-old woman from Shakespeare were both charged with obstructing police.

A 48-year-old man from Perth East was charged with assault after he allegedly “charged towards a civilian reporter in an aggressive assaultive manner,” according to police.

2:00 Saskatoon church in apparent violation of public health guidelines again Saskatoon church in apparent violation of public health guidelines again