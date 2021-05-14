Menu

Canada

Brockville firefighters trackle house fire in Rows Corners

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 10:21 am
Brockville firefighters have spent Friday morning battling a blaze at a home at the corner of Centennial Road and North Augusta Road. View image in full screen
Brockville firefighters have spent Friday morning battling a blaze at a home at the corner of Centennial Road and North Augusta Road. BrockvillFFs/Twitter

Brockville firefighters were called out to Rows Corners early Friday to battle a house fire.

According to local emergency crews, reports of a structure fire at the corner of Centennial Road and North Augusta Road came in around 2 a.m.

Read more: Fire marshal assists with hazardous materials incident at Brockville 3M building

Brockville fire is asking people to avoid the area while crews continue to battle the blaze.

There is currently no word on any injuries or if anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as details become available. 

