Brockville firefighters trackle house fire in Rows Corners

Brockville firefighters were called out to Rows Corners early Friday to battle a house fire.

According to local emergency crews, reports of a structure fire at the corner of Centennial Road and North Augusta Road came in around 2 a.m.

Brockville fire is asking people to avoid the area while crews continue to battle the blaze.

There is currently no word on any injuries or if anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as details become available.

