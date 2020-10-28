Fire marshal assists with hazardous materials incident at Brockville 3M building

Send this page to someone via email

A provincial hazmat team from the Office of the Fire Marshal has been sent to Brockville, Ont., to deal with a “hazardous materials incident” at the local 3M building.

According to a tweet from the fire marshal, their emergency preparedness response unit and Ottawa firefighters have been deployed to assist Brockville firefighters with the incident.

Brockville fire said they have closed Waltham Road between Crocker Crescent and California Avenue due to an incident on California Avenue.

Brockville fire Chief Dave Lazenby said the building was evacuated Wednesday morning after some workers smelled something odd. Lazenby says it’s still unclear what was released because the leak is in a storage area with several kinds of chemicals.

Ottawa firefighters were called in “because we don’t have the expertise for hazmat incidents,” Lazenby said.

Brockville police say they are aware of a situation, which they defined as a gas leak, but said they are not involved in the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.