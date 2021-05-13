COVID-19: Saskatchewan provides guidelines for outdoor garage sales

Send this page to someone via email

As the warm weather continues throughout Saskatchewan, the province is allowing outdoor garage sales, but is reminding residents to follow public health guidelines already in place surrounding COVID-19.

“Spending more time at home may have meant cleaning out those closets and basement nooks and you are ready for a garage sale,” the province said in a release Thursday.

“All garage sale guidance is based on outdoors generally being safer than indoors, the current approved gathering limits as well as physical distancing.”

Outlined in the province’s website, gathering limits cannot exceed what is allowable in relation to the current public health orders.

The province has limited outdoor gatherings to 10 people, provided physical distance measures are being followed.

People who do not live in the same household must maintain at least two metres of physical distance at all times.

“No sales are to be conducted inside the garage. Tables may be set up at the front of the garage door opening; however, customers must remain outside the building,” the province said.

Although allowed, the province is currently recommending online garage sales over outdoor.

The province said sellers may not host a garage sale if they are feeling sick. Potential buyers feeling sick are prohibited from attending garage sales.

A full list of guidelines can be found on the Saskatchewan website.

