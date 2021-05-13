Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 58 new cases, 3 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 4:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario premier Ford announces extension of stay-at-home order to June 2' Ontario premier Ford announces extension of stay-at-home order to June 2
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday that while COVID-19 measures were working, they needed to extend the stay-at-home order for two additional weeks until at least June 2 instead of the original expiration date of May 20.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 58 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in the region on Thursday, bringing the total local number up to 11,225, including 238 deaths.

Local public health also reported 86 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Thursday, bringing the total up to 4,020, 630 of which are active.

Read more: Urban Indigenous adults now eligible to book 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose in Simcoe Muskoka

Sixteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while 12 are in Bradford, 12 are in Innisfil and seven are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of Thursday’s new cases are in Bracebridge, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Muskoka Lakes, Orillia and Wasaga Beach.

Nineteen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 14 are community-acquired, three are outbreak-related and the rest are all still under investigation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 37.5 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3.4 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 2,759 new COVID-19 cases, as total count surpasses 500,000

Of the region’s total 11,225 coronavirus cases, 85 per cent — or 9,586 — have recovered, while 32 people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 2,759 new COVID-19 cases bringing the provincial total up to 502,171 , including 8,405 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ontario premier Ford says he’d get 2nd AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot ‘in a second’' Ontario premier Ford says he’d get 2nd AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot ‘in a second’
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagSimcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers