COVID-19: 58 new cases, 3 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 58 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in the region on Thursday, bringing the total local number up to 11,225, including 238 deaths.

Local public health also reported 86 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Thursday, bringing the total up to 4,020, 630 of which are active.

Sixteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while 12 are in Bradford, 12 are in Innisfil and seven are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of Thursday’s new cases are in Bracebridge, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Muskoka Lakes, Orillia and Wasaga Beach.

Nineteen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 14 are community-acquired, three are outbreak-related and the rest are all still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 37.5 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3.4 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 11,225 coronavirus cases, 85 per cent — or 9,586 — have recovered, while 32 people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 2,759 new COVID-19 cases bringing the provincial total up to 502,171 , including 8,405 deaths.