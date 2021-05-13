Ontario premier Ford says he’d get 2nd AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot ‘in a second’
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Thursday that he would get the second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine “in a second” if he could, after the province paused the rollout of AstraZeneca’s first doses over concerns about the extremely rare blood clotting disorder. Chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams and Health Minister Christine Elliott have both said studies show there was “very little” safety concern about second doses.