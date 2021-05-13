Menu

Health

B.C. reports 587 new COVID-19 cases, active and hospital cases fall again

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 3:36 pm
WATCH: B.C. health officials provide COVID-19 update on Thursday, May 13 at 2 p.m.

B.C. reported 587 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as active cases and the number of hospitalized patients dropped again.

Thursday’s update brought the seven-day moving average for new cases down to 597, the first time it’s fallen below 600 since March 22.

Of the new cases, 126 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 365 were in the Fraser Health Region, 21 were in the Vancouver Island Health region, 60 were in the Interior Health region and 15 were in the Northern Health region.

B.C. reports 600 new COVID-19 cases, vaccine bookings to open for people 30+ Wednesday

Active cases dropped to 5,691, the lowest they have been in more than six weeks.

There were 413 people in hospital, an overnight decline of 10. Of them, 141 people were in critical or intensive care.

B.C. has reported 137,810 cases since the start of the pandemic, while 1,632 people have died.

Click to play video: 'B.C’s race to vaccinate those in COVID hot spots' B.C’s race to vaccinate those in COVID hot spots
B.C’s race to vaccinate those in COVID hot spots

Some of B.C.'s COVID hot spots also have the lowest vaccination rates, data shows

On Wednesday, health officials said the province had surpassed the milestone of delivering at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to half of all eligible British Columbians.

The province also opened vaccine booking to all B.C. residents aged 30 and older and announced it would no longer use the AstraZeneca vaccine for first doses.

Click to play video: 'B.C. government decides to hold remaining doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for second doses' B.C. government decides to hold remaining doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for second doses
B.C. government decides to hold remaining doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for second doses
