B.C. reports 600 new COVID-19 cases, vaccine bookings to open for people 30+ Wednesday

British Columbia reported 600 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one additional death, as it prepared to open vaccinations to anyone aged 30 and over.

It left B.C.’s seven-day average for new cases at 613, a slight uptick from Tuesday, when just 515 cases were reported.

The number of British Columbians currently infected trended down again, to 5,887.

Of the new cases, 150 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 394 were in the Fraser Health region, eight were in the Island Health region, 39 were in the Interior Health region and nine were in the Northern Health region.

There were 423 people in hospital, an overnight drop of three, while the number of patients in intensive care remained flat at 141.

B.C. has administered a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 2.16 million people, accounting for nearly 42 per cent of its entire population.

“Later today, people 30 and older across the province will be able to book their vaccine,” health officials said in a written statement.

“Text and email invitations will be going out shortly, so take two minutes to get yourself registered.”

The province also said it would hold its remaining AstraZeneca vaccine supply for second doses, given its “limited availability.”

“We are also awaiting the findings of studies currently underway on interchangeability of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization,” according to the statement.

“This will help determine our approach and options for second doses.”

B.C. has recorded 137,223 total cases since the pandemic began, while 1,625 people have died.

