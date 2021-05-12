Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. reports 600 new COVID-19 cases, vaccine bookings to open for people 30+ Wednesday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 6:50 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. reports 600 new COVID-19 cases, vaccine bookings to open for people 30+ Wednesday' B.C. reports 600 new COVID-19 cases, vaccine bookings to open for people 30+ Wednesday
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday, May 12. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has analysis of the numbers and the opening of vaccinations to anyone aged 30 and over.

British Columbia reported 600 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one additional death, as it prepared to open vaccinations to anyone aged 30 and over.

It left B.C.’s seven-day average for new cases at 613, a slight uptick from Tuesday, when just 515 cases were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of British Columbians currently infected trended down again, to 5,887.

Of the new cases, 150 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 394 were in the Fraser Health region, eight were in the Island Health region, 39 were in the Interior Health region and nine were in the Northern Health region.

There were 423 people in hospital, an overnight drop of three, while the number of patients in intensive care remained flat at 141.

Click to play video: 'Hitting pause on the AstraZeneca vaccine' Hitting pause on the AstraZeneca vaccine
Hitting pause on the AstraZeneca vaccine
Story continues below advertisement

B.C. has administered a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 2.16 million people, accounting for nearly 42 per cent of its entire population.

Trending Stories

“Later today, people 30 and older across the province will be able to book their vaccine,” health officials said in a written statement.

“Text and email invitations will be going out shortly, so take two minutes to get yourself registered.”

Read more: Over 2.2M COVID-19 vaccine doses given in B.C.

The province also said it would hold its remaining AstraZeneca vaccine supply for second doses, given its “limited availability.”

“We are also awaiting the findings of studies currently underway on interchangeability of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization,” according to the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“This will help determine our approach and options for second doses.”

B.C. has recorded 137,223 total cases since the pandemic began, while 1,625 people have died.

Click to play video: 'Surrey Teacher’s Association calls for safer hybrid learning options' Surrey Teacher’s Association calls for safer hybrid learning options
Surrey Teacher’s Association calls for safer hybrid learning options
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagbc covid tagBc Vaccine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers