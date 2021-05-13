2nd person in B.C. diagnosed with rare blood clot disorder following AstraZeneca vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Another person in B.C. has been diagnosed with a rare blood clot disorder following a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The man in his 40s is currently recovering in hospital in the Fraser Health region, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday.

This is now the second case of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenic, or VITT, that officials have seen since beginning the COVID-19 vaccine program.

Earlier this month, a woman in her 40s became the first person in the province to be diagnosed with VITT.

She was stable and receiving treatment in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Henry said this is very rare, but VITT is associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. So far, research shows it affects about one in 100,000 doses.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca have been administered in the province, Henry confirmed Thursday.

2:32 B.C. woman develops rare blood clot disorder following AstraZeneca vaccine B.C. woman develops rare blood clot disorder following AstraZeneca vaccine – May 6, 2021

The rare disorder can affect someone between day four and day 28 after receiving the vaccine, Henry said at a previous briefing.

If anyone feels unwell after receiving any vaccine, they should call 811 or speak to their doctor right away.

3:42 Symptoms of B.C. woman who developed rare blood clot following AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Symptoms of B.C. woman who developed rare blood clot following AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine – May 6, 2021

Symptoms of VITT include: Severe headache

Visual changes

Abdominal pain

Chest pain

Nausea and vomiting

Back pain

Shortness of breath

Swelling and pain in a limb Henry said there is a test that can be done that will indicate if a person is suffering from symptoms of VITT. “This is rare but it is also serious,” she said.

Advertisement