Trio charged in bust hailed as Alberta’s largest seizure of date-rape drug

Police have charged three people in what is believed to be Alberta’s largest seizure of GHB, also known as the “date-rape drug.”

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said officers searched two homes in Calgary on April 27, during which 113.5 litres of GHB was found.

In addition, ALERT said a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl pills were seized, calling it a “record haul” and among the biggest busts it has seen in Calgary.

View image in full screen ALERT said the amount of meth and fentanyl pills seized was among the biggest busts it has seen in Calgary. ALERT

“The totality of what was seized is staggering and represents a high degree of community harm,” Supt. Dwayne Lakusta said in a news release.

“Behind so many doses are crimes committed to feed that addiction; be it property crimes, thefts, frauds, and robberies, and all feeding into social disorder.”

According to ALERT, the amount of drugs seized is equal to some 100,000 doses, including:

113.5 litres of GHB

22.3 kilograms of meth

18,000 fentanyl pills

1.5 kilograms of fentanyl

4.1 kilograms of cocaine

The search of the homes came after a month-long investigation and also led to the discovery of $386,220 in cash, ALERT said.

Three people are facing 14 drug-related charges::

Ashley Stanway, 30, from Calgary

Rayann Blackmore, 22, from Calgary

Harmandeep Tiwana, 28, from Calgary.

ALERT said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are “being contemplated.”