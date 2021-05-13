Guelph man faces more charges in connection with human trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police said there have been more charges laid against a 46-year-old Guelph man who was arrested after an investigation into human trafficking.

In January, police provided few details other than to say the investigation had been conducted by the recently formed joint Waterloo-Guelph Human Trafficking team.

Waterloo Police also said that the man is facing multiple charges, including unlawfully possessing identity documents, uttering threats and receiving material benefits.

On Wednesday, police said that after investigating the man’s cell phone, he has now also been charged with trafficking in persons, withholding documents, and material benefit – trafficking.

Police say the new charges are still a part of the original investigation.

In November 2020, police services in Guelph and Waterloo announced the formation of the joint anti-human trafficking team, which was intended to provide wraparound service to victims and survivors.

The initiative brings together Waterloo police, Guelph police, Victim Services of Waterloo and Guelph/Wellington, and the Waterloo Region Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Treatment Centre.

The team is made up of two investigators from Waterloo Regional Police, one investigator with Guelph police and a counsellor from victim services.