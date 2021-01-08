Guelph man arrested after human trafficking investigation: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a 46-year-old Guelph man has been arrested as part of an investigation by the joint human trafficking unit it operates with Guelph police.

Police did not provide many details but did say the victim has been given a safety plan and community resources by the human trafficking crisis intervention counsellor who has been embedded with the team.

Police say the Guelph man is facing multiple charges including unlawfully possessing identity documents, uttering threats and receiving material benefits.

In early November, the police services announced the formation of the joint anti-human trafficking team, which was intended to provide wraparound service to victims and survivors.

The initiative brings together Waterloo police, Guelph police, Victim Services of Waterloo and Guelph/Wellington, and the Waterloo Region Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Treatment Centre.

The team is made up of two investigators from Waterloo Regional Police, one investigator with Guelph police and the counsellor from Victim Services.

—With files from Global News’ Matt Carty