Crime

Guelph man arrested after human trafficking investigation: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 8, 2021 11:47 am
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say a 46-year-old Guelph man has been arrested as part of an investigation by the joint human trafficking unit it operates with Guelph police.

Police did not provide many details but did say the victim has been given a safety plan and community resources by the human trafficking crisis intervention counsellor who has been embedded with the team.

Read more: Guelph and Waterloo Region launch joint anti-human trafficking team

Police say the Guelph man is facing multiple charges including unlawfully possessing identity documents, uttering threats and receiving material benefits.

Trending Stories

In early November, the police services announced the formation of the joint anti-human trafficking team, which was intended to provide wraparound service to victims and survivors.

Read more: Children for sale — Canada’s youth at the heart of the rising sex trade

Story continues below advertisement

The initiative brings together Waterloo police, Guelph police, Victim Services of Waterloo and Guelph/Wellington, and the Waterloo Region Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Treatment Centre.

The team is made up of two investigators from Waterloo Regional Police, one investigator with Guelph police and the counsellor from Victim Services.

—With files from Global News’ Matt Carty

