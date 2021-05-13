Toronto’s Lake Shore Boulevard West route to close for ActiveTO on May 15 and 16

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says the popular Lake Shore Boulevard West stretch, part of ActiveTO, will be closed for the first time this year beginning this weekend for pedestrian and bicycle-friendly activities.

The eastbound lanes will be closed starting Saturday, May 15 at 6 a.m. until Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m.

The road closure stretches from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road.

The route was up for debate due to construction taking place at the King-Queen-Queensway-Roncesvalles intersection and The Queensway from Parkside Drive to Roncesvalles Avenue, directly north of Lake Shore Boulevard West.

However, city officials agreed to close Lake Shore Boulevard West on select weekends and coordinate construction projects.

Also closed this weekend is Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes only), between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue. Bayview Avenue will also be closed between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road, as well as River Street between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street.

Roads through High Park remain closed to vehicle traffic each weekend from Friday at 11 p.m. until Monday at 7 a.m. for people to explore the park while practising physical distancing.

ActiveTO was first introduced in May 2020 in response to COVID-19 and the push to create more opportunities for people to get exercise while increasing the amount of space for physical distancing.

In 2020, there were 25 consecutive weekend closures between May and October.

— with files from Nick Westoll

#CityofTO announces ActiveTO will include Lake Shore Boulevard West this weekend. News release: https://t.co/Mr4knOToBr pic.twitter.com/kwnQAAxoIj — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) May 12, 2021

