Health

Hours reduced at Regina COVID-19 test site as demand falls

By Tyler Marr Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 10:02 pm
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is reducing hours at Regina's drive-thru COVID-19 testing site as demand falls. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is reducing hours at Regina's drive-thru COVID-19 testing site as demand falls. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is reducing operating hours at the COVID-19 testing drive-thru in Regina as demand falls.

As of Sunday, testing will be available between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. It is currently open until 11 p.m.

Read more: COVID-19: Mixed messaging around AstraZeneca vaccine highlights public distrust, uncertainty

According to an SHA press release, the change will allow staff to be redeployed elsewhere, including mobile testing.

Hours will be adjusted if demand increases, officials said, similar to what happened in March.

