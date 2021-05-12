Hours reduced at Regina COVID-19 test site as demand falls

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is reducing operating hours at the COVID-19 testing drive-thru in Regina as demand falls.

As of Sunday, testing will be available between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. It is currently open until 11 p.m.

According to an SHA press release, the change will allow staff to be redeployed elsewhere, including mobile testing.

Hours will be adjusted if demand increases, officials said, similar to what happened in March.

