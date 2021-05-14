TikTok video goes viral after near-miss at Montreal skatepark

Send this page to someone via email

A Montreal skateboarder’s video of a near-miss with another skater is going viral on social media.

Marc-André Séguin posted the unexpectedly heartwarming video to TikTok and Instagram, where it’s been viewed by millions.

The video shows the 26-year-old in his neighbourhood skatepark coming off a rail and heading straight for a much smaller skater.

“I’m six feet and weigh 200 pounds,” said Séguin, adding that instead of knocking the youngster over, which could have led to injury, he plucked the youth right off their board without missing a beat.

Séguin then continued with his momentum and did a frontside boardslide transition on a ramp before putting the kid right back onto their own board as though nothing ever happened.

While Séguin said he’s performed the maneuvre hundreds of times, he admitted that doing it while carrying another person was definitely a first.

Seguin said his years of experience in crowded parks, as well as years of urban snowboarding, helped him avoid the collision.

“I’m always looking ahead,” he said. “I always look out for younger kids.”

Séguin said for him, it’s all part of the culture of respect that can be found in the skateboarding community, describing it as welcoming and inclusive.

The incident was captured on camera late last summer, but Seguin only posted it on social media some two weeks ago at the urging of his girlfriend.

“She told me to post it on TikTok, but I didn’t even have an account,” he laughed.

But then as the season started gearing up he decided to post a few videos to get his friends excited about skating again.

Séguin appeared equal parts surprised and amused when he spoke to Global News about all the attention it’s been getting.

“It just went viral,” he said.

As of Thursday, the TikTok video had been viewed more than 11 million times and had garnered over 2 million likes.

While you might still catch Séguin at a local skatepark or shredding it in the snow, Séguin said he has no plans to pursue internet fame.

Instead, he plans to focus on his studies to become a linesman.