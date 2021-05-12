Mount Boucherie undergoing staged trail closures for wildfire mitigation

Send this page to someone via email

One of the Central Okanagan’s most popular hiking spots is undergoing staged closures this month because of wildfire mitigation.

The City of West Kelowna says it will be closing trails on Mount Boucherie as crews work from east to west, from the arenas and city hall to the Rush Trailhead.

The wildfire mitigation will involve the pruning of low-lying branches, thinning the tree canopy, removing dying and dangerous trees, plus clearing overgrown shrubs, ground debris and forest-fire fuels.

The city says work began this week on the northern slopes of Mount Boucherie east of Jim Lind Arena and Royal LePage Place. Crews will gradually move west each day, with work expected to finish around the end of May.

“As clearing activities move to more publically accessible areas of the mountain, city staff will temporarily close trails and post signs in the mitigation zones,” said the city.

“Trail users are asked to use caution by watching for signs and staying clear of work areas.”

Last year, the city completed previous mitigation activities in and around Eain Lamont Park.

