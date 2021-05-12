Menu

Crime

Ottawa police seek public’s help in locating missing convict

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 12:46 pm
Sandrine Tomba-Kalema. View image in full screen
Sandrine Tomba-Kalema. Ottawa police

Ottawa police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who skipped town after being convicted of sexual assault, kidnapping, forcible confinement and breaking and entering in late 2019.

Sandrine Tomba-Kalema and three other women were convicted of the crimes stemming from a 2015 incident.

Police say she took off before she could appear in court for sentencing in February 2020. A committal warrant has been issued for her arrest.

They say members of the OPP East Region Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) had learned that Tomba-Kalema may have fled to Dallas, Texas, or the nearby cities of DeSoto or Arlington.

Police believe she may have returned to Canada where she could be hiding in the vicinity of Ottawa, Longueuil or Montreal.

Tomba-Kalema is 41 years old, five feet six inches tall with a heavy build, black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the ROPE squad at 416-809-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673. They can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or crimestoppers.ca.

