Canada-wide warrant issued for eastern Ontario man charged with 2nd-degree murder

OPP have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of an eastern Ontario man wanted in connection with the discovery of a body in Wellington County more than five years ago.

Frederick “John” Hatch was last seen alive on Dec. 16, 2015, in the area of West Hunt Club and Merivale roads in Nepean in the southwest end of Ottawa.

His body was discovered two days later in the town of Erin, Ont., 450 kilometres away in Wellington County.

Police have now charged 29-year-old Danick Miguel Bourgeois, of St. Albert, Ont., with second-degree murder in the incident.

He is described as having a thin build, five feet eight inches tall, with short black hair.

OPP have urged him to surrender to the nearest police service. Anyone who sees the suspect is asked not to approach him and instead call police.

A $50,000 reward remains open to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of Hatch’s alleged killer.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-517-8477, their local police service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

