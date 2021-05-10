Menu

Crime

Ottawa police turn to public for answers on man’s ‘extensive injuries’

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 11:28 am
Ottawa police say a man was found unresponsive in Vanier around 5 a.m. on May 4. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say a man was found unresponsive in Vanier around 5 a.m. on May 4. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Investigators with the Ottawa Police Service are asking the public for help after a man was found with “extensive injuries” in the city’s east end last week.

Police were called to Carillon Street between Hannah and Baribeau streets at around 5 a.m. on May 4 over reports of an unresponsive man.

Officers confirmed the man was injured when they arrived and he was later taken to hospital.

Read more: Traffic reopens in Chinatown after shooting, no injuries reported

An OPS spokesperson declined to provide any description of the injuries and would not confirm whether police suspect any foul play, but the investigation is ongoing and the incident is deemed “suspicious.”

Police are now looking to hear from any residents who might’ve been in the area at the time or from any nearby businesses with surveillance footage of the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

