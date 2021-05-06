Traffic reopens in Chinatown after shooting, no injuries reported: Ottawa police

Ottawa police say two suspects fled on foot after shots were fired in Chinatown on Thursday morning.
The shooting took place before 11 a.m. at Somerset Street West and Cambridge Street, a block west of Bronson Avenue, the OPS guns and gangs unit said on Twitter.
Police said in a tweet that there are no injuries reported and that two men were seen running away.
Any witnesses are asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.
Police had initially closed off traffic in the area but reopened roads shortly before noon.
