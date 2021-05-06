Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Traffic reopens in Chinatown after shooting, no injuries reported: Ottawa police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 11:33 am
Ottawa police are on scene in Chinatown Thursday morning after a shooting. No injuries have been reported. View image in full screen
Ottawa police are on scene in Chinatown Thursday morning after a shooting. No injuries have been reported. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

Ottawa police say two suspects fled on foot after shots were fired in Chinatown on Thursday morning.

The shooting took place before 11 a.m. at Somerset Street West and Cambridge Street, a block west of Bronson Avenue, the OPS guns and gangs unit said on Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said in a tweet that there are no injuries reported and that two men were seen running away.

Trending Stories

Any witnesses are asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Police had initially closed off traffic in the area but reopened roads shortly before noon.

 

Read more: Man killed in Chinatown stabbing, suspect in custody, Ottawa police say

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa Police tagOttawa Police Service tagOttawa Shooting tagOttawa guns and gangs tagChinatown Shooting tagOttawa shots fired tagOttawa chinatown shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers