Crime

Man killed in Chinatown stabbing, suspect in custody: Ottawa police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted April 23, 2021 1:57 pm
Ottawa police say a man was killed in a stabbing at the intersection of Somerset Street West and Arthur Street on Friday morning. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say a man was killed in a stabbing at the intersection of Somerset Street West and Arthur Street on Friday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

Ottawa police say a suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Chinatown Friday morning left one man dead.

The Ottawa Police Service said on Twitter that it received calls at 9:41 a.m. reporting a stabbing in the area of Somerset Street West and Arthur Street, near the Kowloon supermarket.

Officers arriving on the scene found one man with stab wounds, police said.

Read more: New Ottawa police task force to probe unsolved homicides

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead, according to OPS.

Police said shortly after noon that a male suspect was in custody in connection with the incident.

Police are still in the process of contacting next-of-kin, so the victim’s identity has not been released.

