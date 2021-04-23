Man killed in Chinatown stabbing, suspect in custody: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say a suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Chinatown Friday morning left one man dead.

The Ottawa Police Service said on Twitter that it received calls at 9:41 a.m. reporting a stabbing in the area of Somerset Street West and Arthur Street, near the Kowloon supermarket.

Officers arriving on the scene found one man with stab wounds, police said.

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead, according to OPS.

Police said shortly after noon that a male suspect was in custody in connection with the incident.

Police are still in the process of contacting next-of-kin, so the victim’s identity has not been released.

