Health

Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 12:59 pm
Testing rates in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have sharply diverged, particularly as an outbreak in Nova Scotia has pushed testing to record levels. View image in full screen
Testing rates in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have sharply diverged, particularly as an outbreak in Nova Scotia has pushed testing to record levels. The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The update is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. AT. It will be livestreamed on this page.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia reported 118 new cases of COVID-19. The Wednesday case total is expected to also be announced around 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports 118 new COVID-19 cases, thousands more now eligible for vaccines

In the past three days, Nova Scotia has been reporting decreasing case counts. Yet the province noted that public health is still continuing to work through “the backlog of positive cases that need to be contacted and entered into Panorama, the data system.”

The province said there is community spread in the central zone and other zones are being “closely monitored” for community spread.

Click to play video: 'Vaccine eligibility expands for Nova Scotians aged 40+' Vaccine eligibility expands for Nova Scotians aged 40+
Vaccine eligibility expands for Nova Scotians aged 40+

 

