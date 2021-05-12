Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The update is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. AT. It will be livestreamed on this page.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia reported 118 new cases of COVID-19. The Wednesday case total is expected to also be announced around 3 p.m.

In the past three days, Nova Scotia has been reporting decreasing case counts. Yet the province noted that public health is still continuing to work through “the backlog of positive cases that need to be contacted and entered into Panorama, the data system.”

The province said there is community spread in the central zone and other zones are being “closely monitored” for community spread.

