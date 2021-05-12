COVID-19 vaccine eligibility lowered to 18 for all Manitobans

Send this page to someone via email

All adult Manitobans who want the vaccine to protect against COVID-19 are now eligible to get one.

Manitoba opened up all vaccine appointments at pop-up clinics and supersites to those 18 and older Wednesday.

Vaccination appointments can be made by calling 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) or visiting the province’s website.

Manitoba will be the second province to allow all adults to be vaccinated, behind Alberta, which is currently booking people ages 12 and up.

As of Wednesday, nearly 50 per cent of adult Manitobans have been vaccinated, said Vaccine Task Force co-lead Dr. Johanu Botha.

The province says they hope to have 70 per cent of people aged 12 and older in Manitoba with their first immunization by June 6.

Story continues below advertisement

While the province is ready to drop eligibility to 12 and older, they will do so after appointments slow down for the 18+ cohort, said Botha.

Vaccine task force operations lead Johanu Botha confirms the minimum age for a shot in Manitoba is dropping to 18 today. Every adult in the province will be eligible for the shot by later today. Appointments are booking ~2 weeks out right now. — Skylar Peters (@SkylarAPeters) May 12, 2021

“We’re still relying heavily now on the Pfizer shipments to get us to the bulk of the shipments,” said Botha, but once First Nations are done, the Moderna vaccines can then be more heavily utilized at the supercentres.

See the vaccine technical briefing data below:

Story continues below advertisement

Waiting times at supersites have been reduced to nearly zero, and those making appointments by phone are waiting about eight minutes to do so, said officials.

The province appears to have no plans for halting AstraZeneca doses, which was done in Ontario recently.

Botha said he’s not concerned, from an operations perspective, about the number of appointments booked in the past few days, and if that resulted in the quick drop in eligibility.

Asked about possible vaccine hesitancy, he said Dr. Joss Reimer could talk more about that at a press conference scheduled for 12:30 Wednesday.

Global News will livestream that press conference at globalnews.ca.