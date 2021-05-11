Manitoba drops vaccine eligibility to include those 24 and up

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba has again lowered the age eligibility for those able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Now everyone 24 years of age and older can make an appointment to get their shots at supersites and pop-up clinics, according to a notice posted to the province’s website.

Vaccination appointments can be made by calling 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) or visiting the province’s website.

All Indigenous Manitobans 18 and over also qualify to get their shots, as do all adults living in 14 communities designated as COVID-19 hot spots, or areas with a high risk of transmission.

Adults who don’t live in those areas but work there in certain jobs that deal with the public are also eligible. They include school workers, grocery store employees, convenience store clerks and restaurant staff.

More information on the hot spots, including a map highlighting the eligible neighbourhoods, is available on the province’s website.

All front-line police officers and firefighters, regardless of age, are already eligible. All adults who are pregnant, who receive community living disability services or who work in any health-care setting — including outpatient locations and the province’s vaccine warehouse — can book an appointment as well

The province is also allowing anyone 40 and over to get an Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine through pharmacies and medical clinics, subject to availability. People 30-39 can get a shot if they have certain underlying health conditions such as chronic liver failure or severe obesity.

— with files from The Canadian Press

