Manitoba expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 30 and up

Manitobans aged 30 and up can now get their COVID-19 vaccination.

The province lowered eligibility for appointments at super sites and pop-up clinics on Monday. Now everyone 30 years of age and older and all Indigenous people 18 and over qualify.

Vaccination appointments can be made by calling 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) or through the province’s website.

Everyone over the age of 18 living in 14 communities designated as COVID-19 hot spots, or areas with high risk of transmission, is also able to book appointments for a dose.

Adults who don’t live in those areas but work there in certain jobs that deal with the public are also eligible. They include school workers, grocery store employees, convenience store clerks and restaurant staff.

More information on the hot spots, including a map highlighting the eligible neighbourhoods, is available on the province’s website.

